Glen Innes Examiner
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Our History

West Glen Innes Infants School opened after a lot of work in 1926

By Eve Chappell
November 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The community are being asked to help identify students in this photo from 1955. Picture supplied.
The community are being asked to help identify students in this photo from 1955. Picture supplied.

Just a year after the site of almost four acres was dedicated, the little wooden West Glen Innes Infants School was opened to great fanfare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.