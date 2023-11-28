Glen Innes Examiner
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

A sad inhumane race to the bottom

By Michael McNamara
November 29 2023 - 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Refugees who have been convicted of past crimes are being treated cruelly, writes Michael McNamara.
Refugees who have been convicted of past crimes are being treated cruelly, writes Michael McNamara.

Recent events have shown up the Noalition led by Peter Dutton to be more interested in creating hysteria and fear on the streets than the truth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.