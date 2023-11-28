THE future of the Glen Innes Correctional Centre has been thrown into the spotlight this week, with Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall posing a series of questions in State Parliament to the Minister for Corrections.
Mr Marshall said he was seeking answers from the Minister about what plans he had for future of the Glen Innes Correctional Centre, in light of his recent comments and announcements about reforming management of the state's correctional facilities.
"It seems every time we have a new Minister or a new government, the dark clouds circle over the Glen Innes Correctional Centre," Mr Marshall said.
"I've asked the Minister a series of questions about what plans he and the government have for the facility to ensure the staff and community have clarity and certainty about its future.
"We've been down this road of rumour and innuendo before about whether the facility will stay open, close, be expanded or remain the same and the community deserves to know what the new Minister has planned."
Mr Marshall said he was sick and tired to speculation about the Glen Innes Correctional Centre, which he believed stemmed form the fact that it was unique.
"Glen Innes has always suffered from being a bit of a square peg trying to fit into NSW Corrections' round hole - there isn't a facility like it anywhere else in the State," he said.
"The Centre is one of the smallest in NSW, is minimum security with no external fences and has its inmates undertaking valuable construction work and hence it's always been a bit of an outlier as far as the big bosses in Sydney are concerned.
"To put any speculation completely to bed, I have asked the Minister if he is planning to maintain Glen Innes as a Corrections NSW facility and to rule out downsizing or closing it."
Mr Marshall also put questions to the Minister about possible expansion of the centre to house more inmates.
"In the wake of recent announcements about the future of other correctional centres across the State, the Glen Innes community is entitled to know what the government is planning to do with ours," he said.
"I look forward to the Minister's response."
