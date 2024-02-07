Pair of Northern Tableland councils join forces for drought resilience

Glen Innes Severn and Tenterfield Shire Councils have received a combined $450,000 to work together on drought resilience.
Funding comes from round two of the Regional Drought Resilience Planning (RDRP) program, which is jointly funded by the NSW and Australian Governments.
Councils will work with the governments in developing regional resilience plans to manage future droughts in both areas.
Together, the councils will receive up to $200,000 to develop and up to $250,000 to implement the plans.
Tenterfield mayor, Bronwyn Petrie, said the RDRP program was a key component of sustainable regional development that focused on fostering cooperation among neighbouring councils to deal with the challenges of drought.
"The grant awarded to Glen Innes Severn and Tenterfield Shire Councils will facilitate the implementation of strategic measures aimed at enhancing water security, promoting agricultural sustainability, and bolstering community well-being," she said.
Glen Innes mayor, Rob Banham, said together, the councils were laying the foundation for a more resilient and thriving region.
The program aims to form practical solutions to support communities prepare for and respond to drought. Development is underway and will involve stakeholder and community consultation.
The plans will present: historical and predicted impacts of drought in each region; an evidence-based, triple-bottom-line strategy to mitigate or adapt to future droughts; and a prioritised list of actions and pathways to build drought resilience, specific to the region and that addresses the needs of the community.
Regional NSW Minister, Tara Moriarty, said the program supported councils to partner with regional communities, farmers, and industry, in developing community-driven drought plans that use local knowledge to form tailor made solutions for their local areas.
The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) will independently review the plans. Once finalised, funding may be available to regions to kick-start implementation of identified actions. For more information visit: nsw.gov.au/rdrp
