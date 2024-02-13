Train debate falls flat

When the petition to restore passenger services on the Great Northern Railway came up for debate in parliament last week I booked time in my calendar to take notes.
And while it's good to see politicians from across the aisle to use an Americanism playing nice and co-operating on the topic it was akin to watching a classroom remediation.
Adam Marshall presented the case argued by those in the community supporting Trains North - who were the drivers of the near 11,000 vote petition.
Then the Minister for Regional Transport Jenny Aitchison thanked Trains North for their submission and said she was aware of people's concern around public transport, but said the government would need to see a suitable business case before it made any decisions.
Adam got another go on the mic again thanking Trains North and a quick vote had lawmakers noting they had received the petition. That was it.
There was little in the way of debate, it was a few minutes of niceties and political explanations on decision-making that ended with a vague 'back to you'.
Trains North could be forgiven for thinking their work was done having garnered so many signatures to raise the issue with parliament, but the debate was almost like a backhand volley and the ball is back in the community's court to argue its case for why passenger trains make sense - financially.
If passenger services do ever return between Armidale and the Queensland border I guarantee there will be dignitaries ready to cut ribbons and spruik their good work.
But right now it feels like a high school group project where Trains North is doing the lion's share of the work and should that get a passing grade the government just wants the credit.
Let's hope Mr Marshall can fund a study to move the issue forward, rather than it stagnating for another 30 years.
What do you think of this issue, or did you watch the debate? Let us know your thoughts at jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Jacob McMaster, Editor
