Elks coach positive about coming season

The New England Rugby Union season is less than a month away from beginning and the Glen Innes Elks have begun their preparations.
The women's side has led the way for the club throughout the pre-season with a strong turnout and promising signs at the Armidale Blues' knockout earlier this month.
Elks president Mitch Swift is coaching the women's team again and believes they have the nucleus of a good side with a strong squad of "about 20 on the books".
"They are all in good spirits after the Blues carnival, I think there was some very promising signs," he said.
"Lily Grieve, she won't be long for playing country rugby, she will be whisked away to potentially play professional football.
"She's only 16 and she made everyone look silly at the carnival."
There's been a turnover of players with a handful off to university and then Brooke Klingner and Sarah Miller lining up for the Hunter Wildfires.
But it's a loss Swift isn't too negative about.
"I want to see them picked up by the bigger clubs," he said.
"As a country coach, you have to watch them go but it is also a great thing to see them achieve.
"I have lost a handful of girls that have gone to uni, they will probably play against us for Albies.
"Footy is a background thing, I would much rather them become better women within the community than just better football players."
In terms of the men, the Glen Innes players are notoriously slow starters.
So far there's been limited numbers at training but it is anticipated a fair majority of the side from the 2023 premiership-winning one will return.
"It is like herding cats, the men," Swift said.
"We are a bit out of sorts with everyone being farmers as opposed to the Armidale teams with everyone being uni kids.
"We have picked up two new players that have just moved to Glen Innes.
"They look pretty handy, one's a flanker and one is a 10, I believe."
The Tenterfield Bumblebees, who play as the Elks' third grade side, aren't too sure if they will take the field.
But they have guaranteed eight players will line up for the Elks if they fold.
