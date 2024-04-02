Youth week on the way in Glen Innes

Youth Week is returning to Glen Innes in 2024, offering an exciting opportunity for young people aged 12 - 22 to get involved in unique and engaging learning experiences in the region.
Proudly funded by the NSW Government and supported by Glen Innes Severn Council, Youth Week - celebrated between 11 April and 21 April - encourages all young people in the community to participate in activities happening in their area. The celebration aims to provide a platform for young voices to be heard, ideas to be shared and connections to be made.
Glen Innes Severn Council Mayor Rob Banham said Council is proud to support Youth Week 2024.
"Council is excited to host another Youth Week, and under this year's theme 'Express. Empower. Get Loud!' This is the chance for our young people to showcase their talents, share their ideas and connect with one another," Cr Banham said.
For this year's Youth Week, Glen Innes Severn Council's Youth Booth will host two gaming events tailored for different age categories, each featuring interactive, youth-led gaming experiences encompassing sporting games, online activities, cyber awareness and more.
Through gaming experiences and online activities, participants can enjoy fun and social interaction while honing their skills and building relationships with their peers. Additionally, the inclusion of cyber awareness activities raises a sense of digital literacy and safety, equipping youth with essential knowledge to navigate the online world responsibly.
The first event, designed for youth aged 12-17, will take place on Thursday, 18 April 2024, and the second event, tailored for ages 18-24, will be held on Friday, 19 April 2024. Both events will be held at the Glen Innes Youth Booth from 6pm-9pm.
For more details on Youth Week activities, please click here. To register for an event, please contact the Glen Innes Youth Booth on (02) 6730 2530.
