Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Productive Glen Innes country suited to breeding or backgrounding

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 4 2024 - 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dunvegan is a large scale 6100 acre New England grazing property that has undergone a significant capital works program. Picture supplied
Dunvegan is a large scale 6100 acre New England grazing property that has undergone a significant capital works program. Picture supplied

Dunvegan is a large scale 2468 hectare (6100 acre) New England grazing property with multiple freehold titles located 27km north of Glen Innes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.