New England students lead charge to healthier lifestyle

MORE than 70 students from across the New England have taken part in a peer-led program aimed at improving their overall wellbeing.
Students as LifeStyle Activists (SALSA) trains youths in years 9 and 10 to deliver interactive and fun lessons to their year 8 peers to promote physical activity and healthy lifestyles.
The program was kick-started with funding from the NSW Government.
More than 70 peer leaders from the Glenn Innes, Narrabri, Oxley and Gunnedah high schools were trained to deliver the program to about 80 junior students last year.
A new cohort of students will embark on the program in the coming months, with Armidale Secondary College joining up this year.
Besides taking part in activities including games to educate about healthy lunchbox choices, ultimate frisbee matches, and identifying local spaces suitable for exercise, students create school action plans focusing on ways to improve the health of all students.
Glenn Innes High School year 9 peer leader, Dylan Chaffey, said the program strengthened the bond between different year groups and prompted him to question his own healthy choices while he was educating the younger students.
"I really liked working with the younger kids and having a bit of fun with other people who did the SALSA program with me, as well as learning about healthy food," he said.
The program is offered in collaboration between HealthWISE and the University of Newcastle's Department of Rural Health.
It was supported by $229,168 in funding from the NSW Government's "Our Region, Our Voice" Regional Youth Investment Program.
Fourth year student from the university's faculty of nutrition and dietetics, Robert Baird, said it was great to work with young people in regional communities and teach them about making healthy food and lifestyle choices.
"It was such a great experience overall and the abilities and skills learnt throughout will be beneficial for careers in the future," Mr Baird said.
"The chance to go to smaller towns and provide education and help those within such communities is a wonderful opportunity."
Oxley High School teacher, James Coleman, said he was looking forward to the school taking part in SALSA again this year.
"SALSA provided our Year 10 students with a unique leadership opportunity to mentor younger students," James said.
"The delivery model worked well for our school with Allied Health University students acting as excellent role models. We look forward to continuing to have the SALSA program as part of our school."
