'Crying with happy tears': Lali Alt secures big wins in the saddle

It might only be April, but it's been a big year in the saddle for Lali Alt.
She's etched her name into the Glen Innes Pony Club records with an impressive camp performance and then secured a blue ribbon at one of the biggest horse shows in the country - the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
January saw Lali hit the ground running with the pony club's annual camp and competition day.
She and her mount, Kendra, took out the campdraft, the showjumping, the dressage, champion hack, supreme champion hack and supreme rider.
It was the first time a junior had ever made the clean sweep.
Brendon Weiss was the only ever rider to do it as a senior.
"After I won all of this I was mind blown," Lali said.
"After all the hard work my family, Kendra and I put in, it was just so rewarding.
"Making history felt amazing and every moment of pony camp was a moment cherished forever."
Lali has been at pony club since she was four-years-old.
She ranks her 2024 results as one of her top feats.
"It would be one of the best achievements of my pony club career and one of my biggest achievements with Kendra, and training a horse all by myself," she said.
"It was even better achieving this with a horse I have been training three years prior to the event and doing it all by myself, with the help of Brad Newsome."
Kendra was bred by Newsome and was bought the Alt family when she was six-years-old.
Lali has put in the effort in taking the now 10-year-old through the pony club disciplines and they left no stone unturned.
They tackled training for show ring events, jumping, cattle work and sporting which led them to that result.
"Firstly I started training Kendra at home, teaching her some basic dressage and showing," Lali said.
"She was always very receptive and ready to learn.
"Her debut competition was Toowomba Royal where I rode her to second place in the open working stock horse, and second place in her stock horse hack.
"Further in her training, I taught her to jump. We started off small and worked our way up."
Lali's most recent big achievement was winning the open girl rider 12 to 15-years-old class at the Sydney Royal Easter Show aboard Kolbeach Cowboy, also known as Harry.
At 12-years-old, Lali was at the bottom of her age group.
It was the fourth time Lali has competed at the event with her previous best result a second place when she was six-years-old.
She admitted she was "shocked" when her number was called out as the winner.
Adding to that, Harry is only five, which is relatively young.
"I knew I did an amazing workout but I wasn't sure what type the judge was looking for, so I got called in first both times and placed first," Lali said.
"All mine and Harry's hard work all paid off.
"It really shows if you work hard and dream big, you get rewarded.
"I was so nervous going into the class, but came out with a massive broad smile on my face and crying with happy tears."
They have been a combination for one year after purchasing him from coaches Victoria and Chris Lawrie.
Since he arrived in Glen Innes, Lali and Harry have been working toward that moment on the big stage.
"He loves to learn and be ridden so he was very easy to educate and train," Lali said.
"I was the first ever child to ride Harry and I love training him! And I think he loves me training him too.
"Even now, I go to catch him to ride and he will trot and canter over to the gate with joy."
And although the results are amazing, it is the bond Lali has with her horses which stands out for her.
"There is never a dull moment when Harry is around," she said.
"He never fails to make us smile, or laugh.
"I love Harry to bits!"
