Hundreds visit the Celtic capital for bike event

If you were between Glen Innes and Red Range on Saturday, you might have seen hundreds of bike riders out pedalling alongside the gravel roads.
This was for the annual goodnessgravel event which was held in Glen Innes for the third time.
There was 230 riders this year, up from 130 last year in a massive increase.
The 169 male riders and 60 females wheeled out their gravel bikes, mountain bikes, E-gravel and e-mountain bikes to tackle the courses.
Participants travelled from all over the country to join in.
Of the riders, seven were from Glen Innes, 19 from Armidale, two from Inverell, a whopping 112 from Queensland, one from Victoria, two from Western Australia, 18 from Sydney and another 69 from various parts of NSW.
This year there were three different distances on offer - 125 kilometres, 75km and 35km.
Organiser Will Levy said they were greeted by foggy skies which soon cleared.
"The day included ideal temperatures for you and your bikes, waiting for you was gravel, countryside, hills, some animals, rest stops, volunteers, barbecue and Heaps Normal beer and plenty of smile-time," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.