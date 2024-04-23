Trains North protest council meeting - Letters to the editor

The 103 km rail trail, from Armidale to Glen Innes, will be built on the existing Great Northern Railway corridor. To do this all the train tracks and sleepers will be removed and a solid bed laid down to form the trail.This would mean that all hopes of trains returning to the Great Northern Railway line, to provide a safe, reliable and affordable mode of public transport, for the people of the New England region, will be lost forever, especially with the aforementioned Councils taking up a 30 year lease on the railway corridor.The Great Northern Railway will become a sad memory, seen in photos, at a museum, or on a plaque, next to the trail, indicating where the line used to run.

