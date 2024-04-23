Glen Innes Examiner
Trains North protest council meeting - Letters to the editor

April 23 2024 - 11:52am
Open letter to the ARC councillors 

I note the agenda item for the meeting April 24, which bears on the above matter . I would request your consideration of a postponement of this move to advance plans to convert the Armidale-Dumaresq section of our northern line until all parties and stakeholders are given an opportunity to present cases for the re-introduction of rail services in the northern sector of this main line, and those cases can be supported by the proponents, and truly heard by councillors in Armidale as well as Glen Innes.

