The countdown is on: 2024 Celtic Festival draws near

The 2024 Glen Innes Celtic Festival is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in the event's 31 year history, with thousands of visitors expected to flock to the area.
The festival will run over three days from May 3 with the headline festivities on the weekend of May 4-5.
The main events will be held at the Australian Standing Stones National Celtic Monument where there will be music, art, dance, heritage, culture and celebration.
The 2023 festival celebrated the Year of Scotland and was the biggest in its history in terms of the number of attendees.
This year the festival is Celebrating the year of Ireland and The Isle of Man and according to Glen Innes Severn Council Economic development and tourism coordinator Rhonda Bombell, 2024 is definitely shaping up to be the biggest and best on record.
"We are getting so many more enquires this year, it is really revving up," Ms Bombell said.
"So many people are really interested in coming to Glen Innes for the festival, especially day trippers but we are getting travel and accommodation enquiries from all over the country including Brisbane, the Gold Coast and also Victoria.
"The Celtic festival contributes millions of dollars to the visitor economy here in Glen Innes as well as the immediate region which extends outwards to smaller towns such as Emmaville and Deepwater but also to neighbouring Inverell and Armidale.
"Businesses in the region really thrive, which is great to see, it's such an important week on our calendar and helping everyone in the region to get back on their feet after Covid."
Ms Bombell said visitors, especially day trippers, are being encouraged to visit on the Saturday. Both days are amazing and full and both days have some repeat activities but if there are clashes on your program for Saturday you can then go back on the Sunday to see the event you're interested in.
"We have a few new things this year which have not been a part of previous festivals including the Celtic food trail which we are hopeful will engage our visitors and encourage them to head down the main street more often."
As part of the Celtic food trail, Irish chef Cian Mulholland who resides in Sydney, will give some demonstrations and talk about his life in Ireland, his upbringing, and experiences in his home town.
He'll be partnering with Roberta Muir who is a food journalist and fantastic cook, they'll be doing some food demonstrations and talking about Celtic foods.
Ms Bombell said there will be discussions on beef, beer, ancient beekeeping as well as a whiskey appreciation and tasting workshops which, of course is unfortunately already sold out.
"We have been planning for this all year, and in fact it is planned in three-year cycles and as it gets bigger each year, we rely more on more on our fantastic volunteers to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible and makes sure everyone who visits has a fantastic and memorable time here in Glen Innes," she said.
Other memorable events scheduled to take part in the 2024 Glen Innes Celtic Festival include:
Friday night Ceili and Saturday night Craic, Celtic kitchen marquee, Fashion parade and awards, pipe bands, live action, Celtic kids and the Australian Celtic Dance championships
The festival MC is Sean Murphy, a major events specialist who hosted the FIFA women's world cup.
Tickets and event bookings at https://gleninnesseverncouncil.iwannaticket.com.au/
