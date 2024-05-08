Representative rugby league back on the agenda

There's no Group 19 senior fixtures this weekend but representative rugby league is back with a Greater Northern tri-series.
Men's, women's and under 18s teams from Groups 19, 21 and 4 will face off in Tamworth at Scully Park on Sunday.
For Glen Innes, five of their premiership-winning under 18s have been named in the Group side in Kahn Johnson, Kolby Martin, Logan Biddle, Toby Bruce and Corey Chaffey while Charlotte Archibald will line up in the women's tackle team.
Magpies president Sam Schiffmann welcomed the news that representative rugby league was back.
"I think it is really good to give these guys a pathway which has been missing," he said.
"Only having 18s and only having the four clubs clubs in Group 19 is a little bit limiting.
"I think we are heading in the right direction."
The Group 19 competition has seen clubs and teams drop off in recent seasons.
Schiffmann is hopeful the re-introduction of representative rugby league will keep players in the game.
"Rep footy should only strengthen and enhance the comp with the under 16 players coming through," he said.
"Hopefully they stick around because they see a pathway which is what we are looking for."
The under 18s competition is small but Glen Innes have led the way over the last two seasons.
Schiffmann is excited by the prospect some of those young players will have the opportunity to showcase their talents to a wider audience.
"From a Glen Innes perspective, we are pretty lucky we had a pretty solid 18s last year and then again this year," he said.
"We have have fortunately had five players picked, being Kolby, Kahn, Logan, Toby and Corey Chaffey.
"I think it is pretty exciting for us and the boys will play on Sunday.
"As a club, we are really stoked that they have the opportunity to go down there and play some quality footy and mix it with some quality opponents in Group 4 and Group 21."
Group 19 will face Group 4 in the first three games from 9am and immediately back up and play Group 21 after.
Group 19 representative teams:
Under 18s: 1. Vashtan Gallen 2. Steven Moran-Briggs 3. Kahn Johnson 4. Kolby Martin 5. Dion Kennedy 6. Shaun Collins 7. Dallas Kelly 8 9. Toby Bryce 10. Jack McLeod 11. Brandan Tevaga 12. Corey Chaffey 13. Logan Biddle 14. Elijah Duncan 15. Dallas Spearim 16. Hezekiah Bird 17. Ryan Cunningham 18. Ronald Swan 19. Harrison Tevaga 20. Preston Boyd
Ladies tackle:
1. Patricia Dixon 2. Paige Hall 3. Aleah Peckham 4. Charlotte Archibald 5. Kiarna Landsborough 6. Jamelia Kelly 7. Kayla Kim 8. Rachel Barwick 9. Tsharnti Jerrard 10. Sarah Hamilton 11. Jessica Sampson 12. Ty Collins 13. Makiily McGrady 14. Courtney Barwick 15. Miranda Duncan 16. Jordan McKenzie 17. Lillie Sankey 18. Kyiesha Landsborough 19. Leteesha Beel 20. Isabella Hayton
First grade:
1. Mark Walker 2. Jesse Rogers 3. Tristan Ward-Duncan 4. Brayden Vickery ( C ) 5. Edward Pitt 6. Kaleb Hope 7. Alastair Connors 8. Nathan Krauss 9. Dylan Butler 10. Jade Porter 11. Amaroo Davis 12. J Boy Smith 13. Steve Ford 14. Troy Hawkins 15 16. James Ahoy 17. Braydon Milakavic 18. Noah Theofanou 19. Liam Whitehill 20. Rahe Kossman
They will then play Group 21 from 11.50am.
