Glen Innes life back in '62

news, local-news,

In January 1962 the Glen Innes Examiner printed a chart of the annual rainfalls since 1881. The lowest, 20.59 inches in 1898, and the highest registration in 1921 - 51.78 inches. [1 inch = 25.4 mm] The 1962 figure was 31.51 inches, and the Pastures Protection Board Veterinary Inspector Allan Farleigh reported the district was going through one of the best seasons in memory that January. 'Ma and Pa Kettle go to Paris' was showing at the Grand Theatre (now site of Rhubarb and Rosie). Our second only motel was being built by Amalgamated Motels, between Church and Grey Street, costing £45,000 (now New England Motor Lodge). Ronson cigarette lighters were being promoted by Correy Brothers. Singer sewing machines had classes morning, afternoon, and night in the drapery department at Mackenzies. 1962 was the year Herbert Squires, our last Boer War veteran died. 'Our Correspondents' sent in news for the outlying areas such as Emmaville and Dundee. A Cabaret Ball at Emmaville organised by local RSL branch, was held at the hall with music supplied by the Glen Innes Riff Raff band. Dundee community presented Eric Hartmann with an engraved traveling clock for his years of work on the Dundee Cemetery Trust. Vynilflex was the all the rage for flooring. Scottie Johnson was advertising his business 'Body Repairs and Duco Sprays' at Deepwater. Kwong Sings was selling jelly crystals for six pence a packet. Headlines shouted that the town was supporting the establishment of a local agricultural college. Rob Chappell and Mal Kiehne had passed their Technical Education Stage One Sheep and Wool. Severn Shire Council advertised the holding of poliomyelitis vaccination clinics at Emmaville and Shire Office. "The incidence of Poliomyelitis appears to be increasing, any person who has not had the benefit of protection against the disease I strongly advise to arrange a course of injections to ensure full protection." These local students sat for and passed the Leaving Certificate: Phillip Aggs, Chris Archer, Hugh Beattie, Helen Bellamy, Sandra Bezzant, Carol Cameron, Denise Carmichael, Richard Clark, Enid Every, Ross Goodwin, Susan Hammond, Jeanette Handebo, Wendy Ivey, Joan Jamieson, Ross Kelly, Megan Kempthorne, Noel Kenny, Ian McBurnie, Marlene McLoughlin, Marlene McPhee, Joan Munsie, David Owens, Terry Parsons, Philip Perkins, Olive Sharman, Janice Sippel, John Smith and Neville Whan.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/08ce4b7e-0948-4679-9848-f9ad4179ed03.jpg/r10_268_4010_2528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg