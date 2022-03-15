Diary insight into war years

news, local-news,

Brian Unwin enjoyed reading Olga Dawes' 'Glencoe Village and District' and sent excerpts from his grandmother's 1916-1919 diary. Alvina and Michael Unwin lived at Wicklow with their nine children. 1916 Feb 11th Cool southerly wind. Eily not well, showing symptoms of measles Frank not well either... Sat 12th ...Eily's birthday She is sick in bed with measles. Frank is still poorly. Dad went to Glencoe with dray, brought home bag of flour & sugar... Sun 13th Mrs Robbie ... bought 6/- worth of plums. Eily very bad measles only showing on the face. A terrific cold wind from the South arose about 10 o'clock at night... Real July weather... Mon 14th Eily very bad, Dad went to Dr for medicine, poor old Frank appears very sick to-day. Mr Robbie rented Mr Lee's place for seven years at £300 per year. Mr Lindsay went away last week to be married, so Mrs Short will be leaving the Station this week for good. Tues 15th Bitter cold wind blowing from the South, Eily and Frank still very bad Dad and Charlie went as far as C. Goodwin's with the cattle. Wed 16th Eily and Frank still very, very ill, no sleep these two nights for Eily. Dad took the calves to town for sale got £2-7 per head for them. Went to Dr again for Eily, gave her a sleeping powder. Fri 18th A dreadful hot day Eily nearly collapsed from the heat, Frank much better. Joe Hallett helped Dad to draw in the crop. Sat 19th Very warm day. Frank able to get up. Dad cutting oats Joe Hallett helping. Very heavy storm out east...McLeod's boys came for plums and pears bought 8/6 worth Prune plums very ripe. Eily better. Mon 21st Very hot day...Charlie rode to Glencoe and brought back the good news that he had won a bursary ...had a nice letter from Mr John Wetherspoon saying how pleased he was and offering words of good counsel. Had a letter from Miss McCann, she sent Eily two bot. of Bovril. Tues 22nd ...George Price came for fruit took case of Pears Plums 9/- worth. Thu 24th ... Dad putting up buggy shed Tue 29th ... Dad took can of cream to station first of season... Mar 1st Harry Marsden returned to GI among the wounded soldiers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JV4n4a6iwKJ9DNUAb9ehsn/22d9d5d0-3984-41cf-bc05-29355f42788f.jpg/r3_0_1750_987_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg