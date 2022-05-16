History Matters || Extracts from an 1870s diary

Here are extracts from the diary of August Bouveret, grandfather of Gordon Bouveret:
In March 1872 I got married to Esther Smith. Tin was discovered at Vegetable Creek in 1872. We erected a temporary camp and went looking for work on the tin field in 1873.
Tin mining regulations were different to gold mining and one man could take up to 20,40, 60, or 100 acres by paying 5/- per acre per year and hold it for life if the rent is paid every year.
A moneyed can put men on wages to get the tin for him but if there is no profit, he can put the men off and let it on a percentage basis. If tin is a good price the owner takes a large percentage.
I met a man with 20 acres at Kangaroo Flat, 12 miles from Vegetable Creek township. He told me if I could get two men to come with me that he would let us mine if we gave him a 1/2 share.
I got two men that I knew a little and we went out to see if it was as good as he said... the prospects were good.
We went home and said we would take the job.
Lawrence the owner had a hut on the ground ... we married men erected tents.
We had to erect a puddling machine out of timber. It took 6 weeks to erect the machine, pump boxes and wheelbarrows. We worked for three months and got 3 tons of tin which was worth £50 a ton. Lawrence's share was £75 and ours' £26 each. This was a bit better than wages.
Lawrence said he would take it up to sell and save us the trip.
What damn fools we were because he sold it and cleared out with the £150.
I got a job with Dr Cadell who had a diploma, but did not practice; however, he attended the poor people free, but if a patient had money, he sent them to the doctor in town.
I went to Tent Hill where I took a pick and sank a few holes and found good tin.
I went to the Court House and took up 20 acres and became a landowner. I built a house and fenced a garden.
Tent Hill was a pub, store, butcher shop and blacksmith.
