Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

History Matters || Extracts from an 1870s diary

By Eve Chappell
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:30am, first published 6:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tent Hill Public School was opened in 1881.

Here are extracts from the diary of August Bouveret, grandfather of Gordon Bouveret:

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.