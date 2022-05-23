Like many people, I spent last Saturday night glued to the news as the election results rolled in.
I don't get the sense that too many people were surprised by the result. I do get the very clear sense that where you personally sit on the political spectrum shapes how you reacted to a Labor victory.
Advertisement
The continuing strength of Barnaby Joyce's vote would suggest that there were more people in our region who woke up on Sunday morning disappointed by the change of government than there were people who were celebrating it. Although perhaps that disappointment is soothed somewhat by the knowledge that we continue to be represented by a strong conservative voice in parliament.
READ MORE:
On the other hand, those celebrating the election of a more progressive government may feel some frustration that our region wouldn't elect an MP who would champion the causes which are dear to them.
Ultimately, whether we are personally happy with the result or not, the reality is that until at least 2025 those who were elected on the weekend will lead our nation.
In 1992 when George Bush Sr left office, he penned a now-famous note to the man who defeated him, Bill Clinton. In it, he graciously expressed a sentiment that we all should share: "You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success now is our country's success. I am rooting hard for you."
Indeed, the success or failure of the new government will be the success or failure of each of us.
It is for this reason that I personally intend to do as the Apostle Paul instructs all of us in the Bible when he says: "I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people, for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness."
Amazingly Paul wrote these words while living under the reign of the infamous Emperor Nero. Nero is not only reported to have fiddled as Rome burned, but he was so harsh in his treatment of those guilty of the "crime" of Christianity that he would quite literally burn them as candles to light up his dinner parties!
Nero was not a nice guy, and certainly not on Paul's own political team! Yet Paul's graciousness and confidence should be a challenge to us in an age where many people seem incapable of uttering even a kind word about those who see politics differently from us.
So what drove Paul to have this confidence? He knew that a human government, however powerful and important it may seem, still sat under the control of a God who is far more powerful.
He knew that however competent and talented they might seem, mercifully the guiding hand of God is wiser. Paul also knew that even the most evil and immoral leader (and let me tell you, our leaders have nothing on the Roman Emperors on this front!) could be transformed, or held to account, by the God who rules all things.
And so he urged people to ask God to enable leaders to govern well. This is something that I intend to do for all those to whom God has entrusted positions of influence and authority. I will do it as much when I agree with their policies as when I disagree with them. I hope you will join me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.