Farewell for doctor after 30 years of service to Glen Innes

By Mary Hollingworth
Updated July 6 2022 - 5:09am, first published July 5 2022 - 7:00am
THANKS: Tom and Carmel Bennett with grandsons Tom and Patrick at their farewell hosted by mayor Rob Banham at Glen Innes Town Hall. Picture: Supplied

The Glen Innes community gathered in droves last Friday in the town hall to farewell Dr Tom and Carmel Bennett after decades of service to the local community.

