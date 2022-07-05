Farewell for doctor after 30 years of service to Glen Innes

The Glen Innes community gathered in droves last Friday in the town hall to farewell Dr Tom and Carmel Bennett after decades of service to the local community.
It was hosted by mayor Rob Banham who acknowledged the remarkable dedication and contribution to Glen Innes by Tom and Carmel.
Tom began his medical career as a much-loved nurse at the Emmaville Vegetable Creek hospital while studying medicine in 1983.
Glen Innes warmly welcomed Tom and Carmel, an experienced theatre nurse, on July 1, 1993, the same date almost 30 years later that we farewelled them on retirement.
There were many fitting accolades throughout the morning honouring Tom and Carmel including fellow GP's, service providers and many appreciative patients many whom are now friends.
Their daughters Leah and Sarah along with grandsons Tom and Patrick were proudly part of the celebrations with Sarah emotionally paying tribute.
"We are very proud of our parents for their remarkable careers and kneeing wonderful role models," she said.
Tom and Carmel are now looking forward to enjoying their family and grandchildren.
Glen Innes will remain home for this much-loved couple.
