Lifeline New England North West will open its first ever op shop in Glen Innes next month and is calling for volunteers.
Local people and those from surrounding areas will be able to buy pre- loved homewares, fashion, manchester, electrical items, books and music to help fund Lifeline's expanding local suicide prevention services.
Shop proceeds help deliver 13 11 14 crisis line phone support, free counselling services, as well as community suicide prevention training and support programs.
Retail manager Michael Kats said many people don't realise that local Lifeline centres rely on funds from its shops and community donations.
Mr Kats said calls to Lifeline are up 25 per cent but its revenue is down with COVID-19 restrictions impacting its shops and preventing other fundraising events from going ahead.
"The revenue from our shops is vital to Lifeline being able to be there for people in their time of crisis - to listen and offer hope," Mr Kats said.
"Lifeline shops run thanks to generous support from local volunteers which means more of our shop proceeds go back to serving the community.
"We'd love to hear from people who want to serve at or work behind the scenes in our shops - even for just a few hours a week."
"Working in a Lifeline shop is a great way to meet people and give back to the local community," he said.
Mr Kats said the shop is another step in Lifeline's plan to bring more suicide prevention and crisis support services to the New England North West.
He said the local community had really embraced and supported the shops it opened in Armidale and Tamworth in the second half of last year.
The Glen Innes shop is at 139 Lambeth Street near the BP service station and Home Hardware store. It is expected to start welcoming customers in the third week of August and be open Monday to Saturday.
"It is exciting to be coming to Glen Innes. We're just waiting to take delivery of the site and start fitting out the shop. We're appointing a shop manager this month."
"Once the shop opens, people will also be able to donate goods. As well as helping people to shop on a budget, our op shops help to reuse goods which is good for the environment."
"Because Lifeline sells the items to raise funds, donated goods need to be saleable and in good condition."
People wishing to volunteer at the shop can call Lifeline on 1300 152 854.
Nine Australians die every day by suicide and more than 65,000 Australians make a suicide attempt each year. Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians between the ages of 15 and 44. People in rural populations are two times more likely to die by suicide.
