Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/History

History Matters: Clarrie Willbatt

By Eve Chappell
May 7 2024 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Clarrie Willbatt owned a service station, motor repair towing business in Wentworth Street and ran a daily Hudson Sedan Motor Service between Glen Innes and Grafton in the 1920s and '30s

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.