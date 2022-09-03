GLENRAC's free Fit Farmers information day at the Glen Innes Showground Tea Rooms is back for another year.
Leading the docket for this year's event is Armidale woman Nicki Scholes Robertson from the Rural Kidney Association.
Advertisement
She began peritoneal dialysis in March 2014 and received a living donor kidney transplant from her brother, Andrew Burgess, in November 2014. Nicki is passionate about improving the outcomes of people in rural, regional and remote Australia.
She travels around Australia to talk about her story, as well as the signs and symptoms people should watch out for when it comes to kidney health.
"Fit Farmers takes place on RU OK day each year and is a day that highlights the importance of keeping on top of the physical, financial and emotional health of farmers in the New England region," said GLENRAC Chief Executive Officer, Kylie Falconer.
"The event is always a highlight of our calendar as it includes presentations from a diverse range of speakers, free mini-health checks.
"Most importantly, Fit Farmers creates a space for farmers from around the region to catch up and check in, not only with themselves, but also each other."
Jessica Brown from the Rural Financial Counselling Service will provide a snapshot of the current financial assistance available for farmers in the region, including updated eligibility criteria for the Regional Investment Company's AgBiz Drought Loan and how to apply for the AgriStarter Loan, a lending of up $2 million to assist first-time farmers or support farm succession arrangements.
Jennifer Medway from the Regional Tech Hub will highlight the ongoing battle farmer's in regional Australia experience with phone and internet connectivity.
Jennifer will offer independent advice and support to farmers experiencing confusing phone and internet options and troubleshoot common issues.
Jodi Toole from Safe Work NSW will discuss the importance of creating a positive farm workplace and steps farm businesses can take to enhance this.
Jodi will also provide an overview of the current safety rebates available for farm businesses.
Attendees with an ABN may be eligible for these rebates, including the Quad Bike Rebates of up to $2000, $500 towards the cost of a drone and up to $1000 for workplace safety items such as hygiene products, access ramps, guard rails and sunshades.
Staff from Healthcare will also be on hand to provide free mini health checks on the day.
The event is free to attend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.