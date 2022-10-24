Why Christians should embrace Halloween and knocking on doors

Luther survived the storm and good to his word, but much to his father's disapproval, he entered a monastery. Not one to do things by half, he strived to be the best monk he could. Yet the harder he strived to serve God, the more he saw his failures and shortcomings. Luther came to fear the righteous God, whom he had always been taught would judge unrighteous sinners. Seeing his personal unrighteousness, he imagined God could hold nothing for him other than condemnation. Until one day, he realised that real though his failings were, God offered something far better than what he had long been taught.