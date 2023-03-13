ABOUT 180 students from five high schools across the region took part in the Science and Engineering Challenge.
Glen Innes High School claimed the top prize this year while teams from Inverell and Tenterfield also competed.
READ MORE:
Activities can include anything from building an earthquake proof tower, planning electrical networks, designing a load-bearing bridge, and creating a code using light.
The challenge is an outreach program founded by the University of Newcastle and involves over 120 Rotary clubs and 30 Universities, reaching over 1000 schools and 35,000 people nationwide.
It aims to address the skills shortage in science and engineering by inspiring young people to study Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects in senior high school.
It was organised by the rotary clubs of Inverell and Inverell East with support from Glen Innes and Warialda.
The students competed with other school groups in engaging science and engineering-based activities.
They also gained an appreciation of what it would be like to work as a scientist or engineer, with tertiary students and professionals volunteering in the challenge.
Inverell East Rotary Club member Kevin Dunn was impressed with the standard of competition this year.
Mr Dunn said the winning school addressed the key criteria.
"Supervision of all events was undertaken by Inverell East Rotary Club where inspection, timekeeping and observation were key factors and the final results judged by the University of Newcastle representatives and other invited judges," he said.
"This event was the first since the covid-19 pandemic and was welcomed with a great degree of enthusiasm by the students and may I say as an observer and supervisor, how wonderful an experience to be working with our future engineers and scientists."
Two primary schools were part of the challenge this year and gained valuable experience for future events.
Final scores
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.