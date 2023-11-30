Glen Innes Examiner
Changed traffic conditions on New England Highway as upgrade set to start

Updated November 30 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:27pm
Traffic control, single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place in and around Ten Mile Hill from December 4.
ROADWORKS are due to begin on the New England Highway, north of Glen Innes, from Monday, December 4.

