ROADWORKS are due to begin on the New England Highway, north of Glen Innes, from Monday, December 4.
Traffic control, single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours, which may affect travel times, while the highway is upgraded.
The upgrade is being done in and around Ten Mile Hill.
Work includes installation of wider shoulders and safety barriers, vegetation clearing, road rehabilitation and surface improvements.
Transport for NSW Regional Director North Anna Zycki said the NSW Government was providing $2.1 million to deliver the upgrade, which she said would benefit about 2500 motorists who use the highway each day.
"The New England Highway provides an important link in our road network for residents, local industries and tourism, and these improvements will ensure safer and smoother journeys for all road users," Ms Zycki said.
"We want to ensure all road users make it home safely to their loved ones every day, which is why the NSW Government is investing in these safety upgrades.
"Safety along this section of the highway will also be improved by reinstatement of Audio Tactile Line Marking (ATLM)," she said.
"Work on the project will start on Monday 4 December and will be carried out from 6.30am to 6pm on weekdays and Saturdays.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control."
Work on the project is expected to be completed in February 2024, weather permitting.
