Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'A special day for the town': Glen Innes Cup praised

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
Updated January 18 2024 - 12:02pm, first published January 16 2024 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2024 Glen Innes Cup was a massive event. Picture by Twelve Points Photography
The 2024 Glen Innes Cup was a massive event. Picture by Twelve Points Photography

If you talk to anyone involved in the 2024 Glen Innes Cup, you'll find no shortage of rave reviews.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Dunger

Ellen Dunger

Sport journalist

Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/

More from Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.