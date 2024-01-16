'A special day for the town': Glen Innes Cup praised

If you talk to anyone involved in the 2024 Glen Innes Cup, you'll find no shortage of rave reviews.
Whether it was on-the-track in the six races on offer or off-the-track, there was plenty of positivity around.
On-the-track, there was plenty of support for the local Glen Innes trainers who bookended the meeting with winners.
Paddy Cunningham secured a quinella in the opening race with son-in-law Nathan Thomas riding Wet and Windy to the victory.
Thomas also rode two more place getters for the Cunninghams on the day.
Fellow home track trainer Terry McCarthy scored a win in race six with Panuara Boy.
Glen Innes Jockey Club chairman Mark Ritchie was rapt for everyone involved.
"I want to congratulate the Imperial Hotel syndicate who are the owners of the winner of the last," he said.
"It is good to see local people getting involved, supporting local trainer Terry McCarthy and coming out on top.
"I think it is fantastic a local group like that can have success.
"Also congratulations to Paddy, Kath and Sam Cunningham.
"They are always working so hard to producing good horses for local owners as well.
"To quinella the first is an excellent result."
Crowd numbers were up and there were smiles all-round.
Ritchie thanked the community for getting around the club and the race meet.
"Everyone had a smile on their face, no rubbish went on, they all enjoyed it," he said.
"They were just positive people who showed great enjoyment on a special day for the town.
"One of the wind tower people, said it is like a flower that blooms once a year - he couldn't believe there was so many beautiful young people coming out."
Ritchie was also particularly thankful to everyone who worked behind the scenes in pulling the day together, including the committee, people who worked on the grounds leading up to the event and more.
"The barrier attendants, to have them attend from Tamworth, Deepwater and Armidale, was fantastic. They were absolute professionals," he said.
"And the clerks of the course. Errol Andrews proved himself to be an excellent horseman by capturing an escapee like a seasoned rodeo pickup man."
