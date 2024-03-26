Fishing and lambs up for grabs at charity fundraiser

A FISHING excursion and two lambs were just some of the items auctioned at a charity fundraiser held at the Glen Innes and District Services Club on Saturday, March 23.
About 130 people attended the event, organised by non-for-profits Attract Connect Stay Glen Innes Inc and Can Assist.
A total of $11,000 was raised for the charities, Attract Connect Stay Glen Innes Inc chair Josephine Enoch said.
"It was the first time we had collaborated with Can Assist and the night was such a success, we're considering repeating the event next year," Ms Enoch said.
The fundraiser consisted of a dinner, dance and rock'n'roll band, with tickets costing $40.
Two auctions were held, with a main prize, the fishing excursion, donated by Coffs Harbour Fishing Charters. The other main prize was the lambs, donated by Campbells Butchery.
Autocare products and homewares were also auctioned.
Ms Enoch said the fundraiser took a team of volunteers months to organise, with about 20 businesses from Glen Innes and beyond supporting the event.
"People had the best time, there was a real buzz on the night and we hope our next fundraiser will prove as successful," Ms Enoch said.
Attract, Connect, Stay, Glen Innes Inc is a community-led charity aimed at addressing shortages in the local health workforce.
Retired GP Karen Munster helps recruit healthcare workers to Glen Innes, which has a waiting list of 400 people for both its surgeries, Ms Enoch said.
"We will spend our share of the $11,000 raised on administration, principally supporting the efforts of Karen."
Operational since 1955, Can Assist (Cancer Patients Assistance Society of NSW) began in 1955 and has branches in 55 towns across rural NSW, including Glen Innes.
Members provide emotional and financial support to people undergoing cancer treatment, such as buying groceries, giving advice and helping patients access healthcare services.
