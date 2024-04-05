$8 million state of the art Glen Innes Ambulance Station officially opens

Frontline emergency care has been enhanced in the New England region, following the official opening of the new $8.5 million Glen Innes Ambulance Station on Friday, April 5.
Regional Health Parliamentary Secretary Dr Michael Holland joined NSW Ambulance paramedics, local families and community members, along with Northern Tablelands MP and Glen Innes Mayor Rob Banham to mark the station's official opening.
The project is part of the NSW Government's $232 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration (RAIR) program.
Located on the grounds of Glen Innes Hospital, it replaced the 75-year-old station located on Bourke Street.
The new station includes internal parking for up to five emergency ambulance vehicles, staff common areas, administration and office areas, logistics and storage areas, a vehicle wash bay and a Medic Fit gym.
NSW Ambulance Chief Executive, Dr Dominic Morgan, emphasised the positive impact the new station will have on the area.
"Glen Innes Ambulance Station will provide our paramedics with the latest facilities and equipment to continue to provide high quality emergency care to the communities of New England, now and into the future," he said.
"We're excited to have this new facility up and running for the community and our local crews."
Mr Park, said the government was committed to investing in local infrastructure to support better health outcomes for rural and regional communities.
"The Glen Innes Ambulance Station is an essential addition to our regional healthcare network," he said.
"This purpose-built health facility equips our paramedics with the resources needed to meet the growing demand for emergency medical care in Glen Innes and the surrounding areas."
Dr Holland said the new building will provide a comfortable working environment for paramedics and will enhance out of hospital care in the region.
Mr Marshall said the opening was a watershed moment for the community and a "huge step forward" for health care in the New England region.
"Today has only come about as a result of a massive community and council-driven push for the capital funding almost two years ago," he said.
"The new station looked enormous on the plans, but it's not until you see it and walk through it that you truly appreciate the scale - it's enormous and will well and truly cater for future expansion of ambulance services in Glen Innes and the broader district.
"This is a huge win for the Glen Innes community and importantly for our hard-working and dedicated local paramedics."
Mr Marshall said with new families moving into the area, and increasing pressure on local health services, the new station couldn't have come at a better time.
"Our paramedics need and deserve the best possible workplace to provide emergency medical care and this new station will make a world of difference to their working environment," he said.
