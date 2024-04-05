Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

$8 million state of the art Glen Innes Ambulance Station officially opens

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated April 5 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Innes paramedics Cass Copeland, left, Station Officer John Alford, Duty Operations Manager Scott Clarke, Regional Health Parliamentary Secretary Dr Michael Holland, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Glen Innes Mayor Rob Banham, Chief Superintendent Luke Wiseman, Acting Zone Manager Inspector Lauren Lowrie and Glen Innes Intensive Care Paramedic Kerry Trow officially open the new Glen Innes Ambulance Station. Picture supplied
Glen Innes paramedics Cass Copeland, left, Station Officer John Alford, Duty Operations Manager Scott Clarke, Regional Health Parliamentary Secretary Dr Michael Holland, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Glen Innes Mayor Rob Banham, Chief Superintendent Luke Wiseman, Acting Zone Manager Inspector Lauren Lowrie and Glen Innes Intensive Care Paramedic Kerry Trow officially open the new Glen Innes Ambulance Station. Picture supplied

Frontline emergency care has been enhanced in the New England region, following the official opening of the new $8.5 million Glen Innes Ambulance Station on Friday, April 5.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

More from Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.