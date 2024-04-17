Emergency readiness and response workshops share practical skills

In a world fraught with uncertainties, preparation is key to safeguarding yourself and your loved ones.
GLENRAC is taking proactive steps to empower individuals and communities with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate emergencies effectively.
With a series of five dynamic workshops slated for April and May 2024, the Glen Innes Natural Resources Advisory Committee (GLENRAC) is pleased to offer community members the opportunity to improve their emergency preparedness, from mastering chainsaw operation to learning crucial remote first aid skills, these workshops promise to be both enlightening and empowering.
All workshops are either free or heavily subsidised and will include presentations from representatives of key emergency services, training organisations and other stakeholders relevant to emergency preparedness and response.
Event attendees will also have the opportunity to chat over lunch with those who have real-life experience in emergency situations, including from the Australian Red Cross, Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service and Northern Tablelands Wildlife Carers.
GLENRAC's first workshop, focussing on Emergency Preparedness Planning, titled: "Emergency Redi with Red Cross", was held on Thursday 11 April at the Glen Innes Uniting Church Hall. The event was a resounding success, including presentations from the Australian Red Cross, Glen Innes SES and the NSW Rural Fire Service - all sharing their knowledge and insight into Emergency Readiness.
The remaining four GLENRAC workshops will provide training/advice in practical skills of great use during emergencies, including:
Chainsaw Operation and Maintenance - 2 full days: April 30 and May 1 (at the Glen Innes Agricultural & Research Station)
Service & Maintain Small Powered Machines - May 2 (at the Glen Innes Agricultural & Research Station)
Caring for Wildlife in an Emergency - May 11 (at the Glen Innes Showgrounds Tearooms) and
Rural and Remote First Aid - 2 full days: May 20-21 (at the Potter Building, Glen Innes History House)
Additional events will be hosted across the Northern Tablelands by our sister organisations.
They will include a biosecurity risk reduction and awareness session in Tenterfield on May 17.
Biosecurity Risk Reduction and Awareness among Tenterfield Community (17/5/2024) (GBLC)
Info for that event www.graniteborderslandcare.com.au/ or email landcare@gblc.org.au or call 6736 3500
All workshops are funded by the 'People Led Prevention' project, a state-side initiative by Landcare NSW with the objective of empowering individuals and communities to understand their natural hazard risks and encourage proactive disaster planning and preparedness.
More information regarding GLENRAC events at www.glenrac.org.au/events-all by calling 6732 3443 or emailing glenrac@glenrac.org.au
