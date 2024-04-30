Man caught at nearly 160kmh while three times blood alcohol limit

A man will face court charged after a car was detected travelling 50km/h faster than the speed limit in the state's northeast.
About 11pm on Thursday, April 25, police were conducting stationary speed-enforcement duties on the New England Highway at Kentucky, when they allegedly detected a Ford Ranger travelling at 156km/h in a signposted 100km/h area.
Police stopped the Ford and the driver, a 24-year-old man, and was subjected to a roadside breath test, returning a positive result.
The man was arrested and taken to Armidale Police Station, where a secondary breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.154.
He was issued a court attendance notice for drive with high range PCA and is due to appear at Armidale Local Court on Monday 17 June 2024. His licence was suspended.
The man was also issued an infringement notice for exceed speed by more than 45 km/h.
