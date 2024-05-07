Your vote matters | opinion

Why is it that state and federal ALP governments find it so hard to just do the right thing by the environment? They get themselves wrapped up in convoluted excuses about why they have not taken real action to address species extinction, the need to stop new fossil fuel projects and logging in native forests.
When Tanya Plibersek visited Tasmania, she had dinner with the loggers while protesters sat ignored at a table nearby.
Penny Sharpe had the opportunity to follow the lead of her Western Australian and Victorian ALP counterparts by closing down logging in native forests, but chose not to do so. She even allowed logging to continue in much of the proposed Koala National Park. At this rate, by the time the park is declared it will be the No Koala National Park.
These ALP governments are seen by many as too close to, or scared of, exploitative and destructive industries.
The Liberal and National Parties are even worse.
Most of their leadership team seem to be in the pockets of vested fossil fuel interests. Peter Dutton recently used taxpayer funded travel to attend Gina Rinehart's birthday party for an hour and then flew back to the Eastern states.
Barnaby Joyce once accepted a $40,000 "prize" from the same Gina Rinehart. Under pressure, he later returned it.
Their proposals to take us down the path to nuclear power generation is something from the Twilight Zone (for those old enough to remember the TV show). The most expensive option that will take the longest to implement, if a reactor actually got built.
Recent history shows nuclear projects overseas running well over budget and timeframe and many being abandoned part way through.
When governments across Australia, despite the overwhelming weight of scientific evidence and opinion saying that no new coal and gas projects should be approved, continue to support projects like the Beetaloo Basin and Santos' proposed gasfield in the Pilliga, communities feel abandoned.
It is no surprise, then, that the vote for the Greens and Independents continues to grow. They seem to be the only political players actually listening to communities.
It is the Greens and Independents who are standing up for the Koalas, for transparency in government decision making, for renters and the right to be treated fairly, for future generations by trying to get legislation that makes it clear that Ministers and Governments do have a duty of care to future generations when making decisions.
With local Council elections coming up later this year, with a by-election for the electorate of Northern Tablelands following Adam Marshalls announced retirement and the possibility of a federal election anytime in the next 12 months, local voters should seriously consider who will be best placed to represent their interests and concerns.
Wiil it be a major party activist, who owes their pre-selection to factional overlords within the party, who are compromised by the significant donations from corporate interests? Or will it be a Greens candidate, who does not accept those corporate donations, or an independent candidate who owes nothing to anybody except those who have elected them?
Think carefully because whoever is elected will be making decisions on your behalf and that affect you and your children directly.
