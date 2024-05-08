Glen Innes Cr Lara Gresham resigns, citing 'family reasons'

FAMILY reasons has forced the resignation of Glen Innes Severn councillor Lara Gresham.
"I'm really sad to be leaving, however, I think it's best for the community," Cr Gresham said on Wednesday, May 8 after tendering her resignation.
Cr Gresham was elected on to Council in December, 2021.
Originally from Florida in the United States, Cr Gresham moved to Glen Innes in 2007, having met and married her husband James Gresham, an Australian.
They bought Applecross, a 2400 hectare property in Glen Elgin and became beef producers.
"We love the area and we plan on coming back because we consider this to be our home," Cr Gresham said.
Since settling in Glen Innes, Cr Gresham has involved herself in the community with voluntary work.
Most recently she volunteered for office duties with the Rural Fire Service and is a former chair of the Australian Celtic Festival committee.
Cr Gresham said in her work as a councillor, she was most proud of making council more efficient and transparent.
"We've been able to work as a team to change the culture at Council," Cr Gresham said.
"We focused on community needs, improving our roads, walkways and facilities for people to be able to use, such as the skate park and new sports centre.
"Our goal at Council was making Glen Innes a more liveable town, a drawcard for families and industry.
"We worked on increasing the number of medical staff here and worked with [retiring Northern Tablelands MP] Adam Marshall to attract funding for a new hospital and ambulance station."
Ms Gresham is scheduled to fly to Europe on Thursday, May 9 to help care for her ailing father-in-law.
The next local government elections will be held on Saturday, September 14.
