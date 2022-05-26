Fatal crash at Glencoe

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Glen Innes overnight.
About 10.50pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to the New England Highway, near Glencoe, 20km south of Glen Innes, where a Toyota Landcruiser had crashed into a ditch off the roadway.
The driver, a man believed to be aged in his 60s, died at the scene.
Officers attached to New England Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
