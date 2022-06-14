About 1912-1913 there was a ten-day Brigade camp of three Light Horse Regiments under canvas on a large open paddock, part of 'Lilburn'. It was on the southern side of the Glen Legh Road southeast of the present traffic bridge. I believe the three Regiments (each of some 500 men) comprised the 6 th Regiment from New England, another from the North-West and the other from the North Coast. On exercises around the district fences presented no problem as the troops were legally entitled to cut them without notice, much to the wrath of several owners.