History Matters: The Severn Shire Council's 'momentous' term

The Severn Shire Council 1965-1968 term was lauded as 'one of the momentous terms in the history of the Council' in a booklet presented by Shire Clerk Bruce Tucker and staff to those Councillors. Thanks to former Councillor David Robertson-Cuninghame for a copy. The Severn Shire Council of 23,000 square miles was formed in 1906 with original headquarters in Bourke Street built in 1910 and replaced in 1962 by Church Street offices.
Early in 1965 a three-year priority programme was drawn up for works with funds available under the Commonwealth Aid Roads and Works Act and Bridge Subsidy Scheme enabling planning to be implemented, surveys carried out, plans drawn up and proposals approved by the Department of Public Works and then executed with a minimum of delay.
Investment in roadmaking plant to provide an adequate fleet for the needed work included: £135,000 John Deere Scraper, Cat 950 Loader, Cat D6 Tractor Loader, John Deere Tractor, heavy duty tramping roller, Holman Compressor and a Cat 12 Grader Backhoe. Considered most outstanding was the completion of the Glen Innes Aerodrome reconstruction, started 1961 - the new terminal opening in 1966.
Caretake Gordon Smith had propagated, planted and cared for numerous trees and shrubs for beautification.
Never before had so many reconstructions and bridge work been attempted, including the Rummerys Hill towards Fladbury reconstruction on the Glen Innes-Emmaville Road; new formation of Pinkett road and seven-mile section of Bald Nob Road reconstructed to gravel standard, including a culvert over Paling Yard Creek. Replacement of the low-level creek crossing on the Dundee Ten Mile Road was needed but the cost was considered prohibitive, (and the number of people served small) until the proactive local residents offered to supply round timber for a low-level bridge which meant Unemployment Relief Funds enabled the bridge construction.
Other major achievements included:
The final section of the Emmaville-Deepwater road; part Glen Innes - Wellingrove -Strathbogie road; Wellingrove Creek bridge Wellingrove-Strathbogie road; Reddestone Creek bridge on Glen Innes-Emmaville road; Glen Elgin Old Man Swamp Bridge; Emmaville Recreation Reserve dam; work on Deepwater Water supply; combined Councils library committee enlarging the library and setting up depots at Emmaville, Red Range, Glencoe and Deepwater.
The Severn and Municipal Councils amalgamated in 2004 forming the Glen Innes Severn Council.
