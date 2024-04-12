History Matters: The Severn Shire Council's 'momentous' term

Never before had so many reconstructions and bridge work been attempted, including the Rummerys Hill towards Fladbury reconstruction on the Glen Innes-Emmaville Road; new formation of Pinkett road and seven-mile section of Bald Nob Road reconstructed to gravel standard, including a culvert over Paling Yard Creek. Replacement of the low-level creek crossing on the Dundee Ten Mile Road was needed but the cost was considered prohibitive, (and the number of people served small) until the proactive local residents offered to supply round timber for a low-level bridge which meant Unemployment Relief Funds enabled the bridge construction.