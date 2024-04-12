Glen Innes Examiner
Our History

History Matters: The Severn Shire Council's 'momentous' term

By Eve Chappell
April 12 2024 - 3:33pm
Severn Shire Council 1965-1968: (back) David Robertson Cuninghame, Allan Kempton, Bill Cameron, Len Donnelly, Jack Price, (front) Claude Cullen, Barney Brennan (Shire President). Geoff Thomas (Deputy Shire President).
Severn Shire Council 1965-1968: (back) David Robertson Cuninghame, Allan Kempton, Bill Cameron, Len Donnelly, Jack Price, (front) Claude Cullen, Barney Brennan (Shire President). Geoff Thomas (Deputy Shire President).

The Severn Shire Council 1965-1968 term was lauded as 'one of the momentous terms in the history of the Council' in a booklet presented by Shire Clerk Bruce Tucker and staff to those Councillors. Thanks to former Councillor David Robertson-Cuninghame for a copy. The Severn Shire Council of 23,000 square miles was formed in 1906 with original headquarters in Bourke Street built in 1910 and replaced in 1962 by Church Street offices.

