Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/History

History matters: the Co-ops of old

By Eve Chappell
April 16 2024 - 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Glen Innes and district were featured in 'South-West Pacific' - a publication produced by the Commonwealth Government Department of Information in 1948 to encourage migration to Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.