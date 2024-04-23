History matters: Anzac Day

Glen Innes has at least 38 War Memorials as a constant reminder of conflicts and people who fought in them.
Graham Wilson OAM has photographed them and published his research on the War Memorials register www.warmemorialsregister.nsw.gov.au/
Our memorials take many forms from a Kiosk in Anzac Park to gates at the High School, windows in churches, and Honour Boards (many unearthed and now safely hung on the walls beside our Services Memorial Room.)
One example, to quote Graham is 'a simple timber Honor Roll which lists names of 57 men from the Glen Innes and District Reserve Rifle Club who served in the First World War.
It was unveiled at the Glen Innes School of Arts in Grey Street on Friday, November 17, 1916.
It was eventually relocated from the School of Arts and is now in the Land of the Beardies History House Museum and Research Centre.'
The most numerous memorials have been erected in Anzac Park.
The Sydney Mail September 5, 1917, ran an article headed A GLEN INNES FAMILY RECORD
'Mrs Sarah Heydon of Glen Innes has the proud distinction of having fifteen grandchildren as well as one son who have responded to the call of duty... The grandchildren:
Lieutenant H wounded and returned; Private C in France, and Trooper W in Egypt are the sons of the late Mr W Heydon and Mrs Heydon.
Private Vince in France and Private RW wounded and returned, are sons of Mr and Mrs Robert Heydon.
Lieut F H, in France twice wounded, Lt H in France twice wounded; Signaller W F in France; Private O wounded and returned are the sons of Mr and Mrs F A Doust; Privates R. wounded and returned, Pte E. wounded in England, and Pte. A. in France, and Driver Roy Doust in France, are the sons of Mr and the late Mrs W Doust, and Corporal R Williams in France and FH Williams killed in France are the sons of Mr and Mrs H V Williams.'
The Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) was originally a First World War army corps of the Mediterranean Expeditionary Force1. It was formed in Egypt in December 1914, and operated during the Gallipoli campaign.
On Anzac Day we remember and honour all our service men and women.
