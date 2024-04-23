History matters: Anzac Day

Lieut F H, in France twice wounded, Lt H in France twice wounded; Signaller W F in France; Private O wounded and returned are the sons of Mr and Mrs F A Doust; Privates R. wounded and returned, Pte E. wounded in England, and Pte. A. in France, and Driver Roy Doust in France, are the sons of Mr and the late Mrs W Doust, and Corporal R Williams in France and FH Williams killed in France are the sons of Mr and Mrs H V Williams.'