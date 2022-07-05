Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Comment: Governments must listen to the people

By Michael McNamara
Updated July 6 2022 - 5:38am, first published July 5 2022 - 1:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STANDSTILL: Traffic after the tunnel was blocked. Picture: Blockade Australia

Extreme claims have recently been made by the state government, and their supporters in the media, of the impact on traffic by climate protesters blocking the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.