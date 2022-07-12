The Glen Innes business community is just months away from having access to an innovative new space to develop ideas and conduct training, workshops and conferences.
Last year Glen Innes Severn Council received a $616,861 bushfire recovery grant to renovate a disused car retail premises on Grey Street into the new Highlands Business and Community Hub.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, who recently inspected progress on the hub, said work on the building's refurbishment was progressing rapidly.
"Council has overcome delays caused by material and labour shortages to deliver this important business and community collaboration space," Mr Marshall said.
"The former car yard is unrecognisable, with the main building transformed into a contemporary work area with 10 office spaces."
He said the partitions are now in and work is underway to paint and install new flooring, bathroom, handrails and access ramp.
Once these fit-out works are complete the office furniture and installation of technology will take place.
"I look forward to the Highland Hub opening and becoming the launchpad of exciting new opportunities for Glen Innes," Mr Marshall said.
Glen Innes Severn Council Mayor Rob Banham said the community would have access to the facility by early September.
"Providing the facilities and tools which encourage new business development is key to ensuring our future economic prosperity," Cr Banham said.
"Council is extremely impressed with how the Highland Hub is coming together.
"It is expected by September, council will have a presence at the site, helping to deliver programs which engage and connect the Glen Innes community.
"Through the Highlands Hub, local business and community will have a space to connect, create, innovate and grow through programs, events and initiatives that drive local socio-economic prosperity.
"It will also provide an opportunity for Glen Innes to tap into the business events and conference market," he said.
