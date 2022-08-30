Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our History

How this Ben Lomond property got its name in the 1870s

By Eve Chappell
Updated August 31 2022 - 2:03am, first published August 30 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Martha and Thomas Cotterell left London and sailed to Australia in 1849 where they settled in the New England region. Picture supplied

When Thomas Cotterell took up a portion of 'Moredun Station' in the Ben Lomond area, in the early 1870s, it was natural that he should call it 'Tedworth', after the town where he had been born in Wiltshire, England, in 1825.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.