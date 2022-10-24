Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Schools

About 900 students participated in the New England Sings! sold out concert in Armidale

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated October 24 2022 - 9:48pm, first published 9:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tears and a standing ovation brought the choir of 900 New England Sings! students backed by an 80-piece orchestra to a close in Armidale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.