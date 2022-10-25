Glen Innes Examiner
Comment

Comment: NSW Forestry Corporation and industry faces growing opposition

By Michael McNamara
October 25 2022 - 4:00am
A Forestry Corporation NSW logging operation in Tantawangalo State Forest. Picture: David Gallan

How many times does the NSW Forestry Corporation need to be taken to court, found guilty of breaching NSW law, be fined hundreds of thousands of dollars, fines paid by NSW taxpayers (that's you and me), before questions get asked within the halls of government?

