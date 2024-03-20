History Matters: Torrington in 1914 before world war

In the Torrington folder, there are notes labelled "Torrington Early in the Twentieth Century, about 1914, Before the Advent of the Motor Car" by R J Lee.
Research showed this to be Raymond John Henry Lee born 1911 in Torrington, the son of Walter Charles Hubert Lee and Mary nee Trewella.
This find led to a search for more background information. From various resources, such as Trove, electoral rolls, Index to Council minutes and the Glen Innes Examiner I found he had been an engine driver at Torrington in 1946; and earlier the lovely description of his wedding in December 1941.
He was the eldest son of Mr and Mrs W Lee and his bride Miss Iris Hope Maurer third daughter of Mr and Mrs G Maurer.
...'The bride chose a two-piece suit of ice blue romaine, the coat being lavishly embroidered. She wore a Dolly Varden hat of matching flowers and a tulle veil and carried a bouquet of sweet peas and carnations.
Miss Nola Maurer attended her sister ... she chose a frock of heaven pink riptide (sic) beautifully embroidered and wore a Dolly Varden hat. the reception was held at Hunts Eclipse Café...'
The index to Council minutes reports Raymond had a tv aerial erected for £40 in 1965 and also received permission to build a garage in 1957, both at 112 Oliver street .
His notes give an excellent picture of early Torrington. Mining: A large number of reefs were opened yielding many thousands of tons of both tin and wolfram.
The principal mines known to the locals as 'Dutchman', 'Curnows' and 'Butler' owned by a Sydney company managed by a man named George Dawson and employed upwards of a hundred men.
'Dutchman' was the richest of the three and sunk to a depth of 500 feet. 'Curnow's' 900 feet producing high grade tin until they petered out.
'Butler' nine miles west of Torrington wasn't very popular with the miners as it contained both tin and wolfram and other impurities and there was no known method of separating the two minerals ...miners only worked the cleaner parts of the load.
Part two next week.
